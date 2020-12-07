Falling pages
To the Editor: When will the Union Leader get a printer who knows how to put a paper together. Sick of opening and have pages fall out.
PEG COMO
Bedford
The news was stunning: As of last week, the New Hampshire Veterans Home has lost 21 of its residents to COVID-19 in one month. That is out of a total population numbering less than 140. Read more
Several U.S. senators introduced a bill last week to further the teaching of civics and history in our schools. Per usual, the price tag is enormous, although in this day a mere $1 billion barely merits a yawn from many of us. Read more
Our old friend Anonymous turned up the other day. He, or she, has once again decided to help those in need this Christmas season by donating to the Santa Fund.
Seven Republican New Hampshire House members have decided not to try to impeach their governor. This is a wise decision. Going after Gov. Chris Sununu for his handling of the pandemic is akin to a few misfit elves trying to sack Santa because he didn’t seek their blessing for a mid-course co…
If transparency is to be observed by the people’s representatives in Concord — as it should be — the new Republican leadership will need to up its game a bit.
New Hampshire public schools that have managed to keep their doors open this fall need to remain that way. Those that have fallen back to remote mode ought to return to classrooms as soon as possible. To help make that happen, it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu and Dept. of Education Commissi…
Nashua made a good choice in selecting the local YMCA for the Gate City Light Award this year.
Seven state legislators who have resolved to impeach Gov. Chris Sununu in the midst of a pandemic are giving the term “conservative” a bad name. They were so described in news stories last week. No doubt that’s how they think of themselves. But attempting to nullify an overwhelming vote of t…
To be young and conservative, Winston Churchill said, one has no heart. But to be old and liberal, he added, one has no head.
Conservatives and liberals can agree on this: We are all fortunate to have the Salvation Army in our midst.
One benefit of the recent elections ought to be the long overdue acceptance of a federal grant (i.e., taxpayer money) to explore and expand public charter school options throughout New Hampshire. The repeated rejection of these funds that the state Department of Education has sought for more…
No doubt readers today are still digging their way through either Thanksgiving leftovers and/or the extra-large holiday newspaper we served up earlier this week. The edition has ideas aplenty for the Christmas shopping that lies directly ahead.
The statewide mask order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu late last week should come as no surprise. Anyone who has paid attention knows Sununu has moved decisively on dealing with COVID-19 when he believes action is warranted. It is one of the main reasons he was just re-elected by such a wide margin.
The staggering amount of taxpayer money that has been spent on the related problems of homelessness, drug abuse and mental illness in New Hampshire is mind-numbing. In his answer to a letter from mayors (including Manchester’s Joyce Craig), Gov. Chris Sununu provides an outline of such expen…
It is good to read that Secretary of State William Gardner will stand for another term. His record for New Hampshire speaks for itself as one of uncompromising service and integrity above partisan politics. Our most recent election process, standing as it does in stark relief to challenges a…
Excluding those die-hard Trumpians who insist the pandemic is a hoax, there should be no opposition to providing Joe Biden’s team with complete and immediate cooperation regarding a government transition.
The Manchester Kids Cafe run by the Salvation Army has become a packaged meal event thanks to the pandemic. Likewise, the army’s summer camp program was curtailed but not completely canceled last year.
It seems ironic that the New Hampshire couple upset with the producers of the North Woods Law TV program for allegedly invading their privacy are in fact bringing notoriety on themselves with their lawsuit. It puts us in mind of the fellow who killed his parents and then begged for the court…
New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department will have its hands full as the seasons change and the nights get longer. No doubt its officers will be dealing with road kill as deer, in particular, roam about as winter approaches.
Republican Party hacks across the country were willing enablers of Donald Trump even as his own self-interests did damage to a once-proud Republican philosophy. They did so precisely because they are political hacks first, last, and always.