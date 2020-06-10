To the Editor: Since 2004, Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire has proven that its program for helping homeless families get back on their feet and living independently is an effective way to reduce homelessness in our community.
Family Promise serves 44 communities in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. Since our inception, we have helped over 160 families out of homelessness by providing shelter, meals and financial literacy classes while they work and save for their own home.
Homelessness was a problem for many families even when the economy was strong. The pandemic’s effect on the economy has left many breadwinners unemployed. The need for programs like ours will soon be greater than ever in our history.
Unfortunately we have recently been forced to find a new home for our program. Our home for the past 16 years, Anne Marie House in Hudson, is no longer available to us. We plan to turn this challenge into an opportunity to expand our program from 10 families per year to 25.
We have launched a capital campaign to raise $4.5 million to renovate our new facility, the former Infant Jesus School in Nashua.
We need the community’s help to succeed in this effort. There will be many anxious young children who will experience the stress of being homeless.
Please donate what you can so that more kids can smile and experience the security of a warm and welcoming place to call home.
For more information about the project and ways to donate, go to familypromisesnh.org/building-home.
DOUGLAS KLAUBER
Alice Drive, Nashua