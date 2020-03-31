Feltes wants carbon tax
To the Editor: As part of his campaign for governor, state Sen. Dan Feltes is pushing for New Hampshire to join the disastrous Transportation Climate Initiative. Feltes has made this gas tax scheme a key part of his legislative agenda.
This program is a cap-and-trade scheme for vehicle emissions. Feltes wants to tax transportation fuel companies for the carbon emissions associated with the gas and diesel they sell. Those costs are then passed along to drivers as an increase in gas taxes. In short, Feltes is playing one big shell game to increase gas taxes and add a price on carbon, like a carbon tax. The only other state to attempt this foolishness is California, where gas costs as much as $4.20 a gallon, while the average cost for the rest of the country is $2.73. The initial cost estimates for this program in New Hampshire is an additional 17 cents on our gas tax.
Meanwhile, bigger states in the region like Massachusetts and Connecticut benefit from the revenue over New Hampshire and actual carbon emissions are only reduced by less than 1%.
Fortunately, Governor Sununu has made it clear that New Hampshire will not be joining the Transportation Climate Initiative. He is right to stop this tax that will hurt the poor and those on fixed incomes who cannot afford new taxes at the pump. It is imperative that Sununu be reelected because lurking around the corner is Dan Feltes with his gas tax insanity that will hurt Granite Staters.
BILL BRYANT
Bow