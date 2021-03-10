Few are clamoring to bet on horse racing
To The Editor: Of the more than 750 separate pieces of legislation now being considered in New Hampshire, one of them is simply a replay of history that has already been decided. House Bill 626 calls for historical horse racing in New Hampshire.
Sometimes described as a precursor to slot machines, these historic racing terminals allow wagering on a horse race that’s already been run. The bill says there will be 1,000 terminals statewide with estimated revenues to the state Lottery Commission of $12.9 million.
The fundamental problem I see with this historical racing legislation is that it actually ignores New Hampshire history and an economic reality that shows horse racing is in decline everywhere. And it isn’t hard to see why, with reasons ranging from lack of interest to the aging tracks themselves, to the increasing involvement of animal rights groups. Horse racing is dying, it’s also ironic that the Legislature would be considering this type of legislation just now.
New Hampshire once had one of the most popular and well run thoroughbred horse racing tracks in the country in Rockingham Park in Salem, whose attendance and race cards had been in decline for well over a decade, but this same Legislature refused on numerous occasions to do anything to change this direction.
Passing historical racing legislation in New Hampshire is flogging a dead horse, literally.
STEVEN J. CONNOLLY
Bethlehem