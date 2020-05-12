Fight on to victory
To the Editor: My wife — the former Elizabeth Jones — and myself were sitting around the breakfast table May 8 reflecting on what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic and looking back on our 54 years of marriage since our wedding day of May 8, 1966, which coincides with VE Day, May 8, 1945, when WWII ended in Europe.
We talked about her grandfather John Jones and great-uncle William Jones fighting for the north in the Union cavalry during the Civil War. I mentioned my grandfather, Max Moskowitz, a Rough Rider in the Spanish-American War. We reminisced about my wife’s father, Alton Jones, and uncle, William Howard Jones, both WWI marines who fought in France and Belgium. We talked about my father, Sidney Moskowitz, who repaired U.S. Navy ships during WWII.
We wondered what they would think about the current war we are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic and we concluded they would have said fight on to victory.
DONALD MOSKOWITZ
Londonderry