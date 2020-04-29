Releasing abusers is a COVID-19 threat
To the Editor: Kudos to the Union Leader for its editorial entitled “Bad Prisoner Release” published on April 8 for pointing out the problem with releasing inmates from jail as a result of COVID-19, particularly prisoners who have a history of domestic violence.
I this case, it was a prisoner named Terrance Perkins who had been arrested for using a firearm to threaten family members and then while in prison was charged with another felony for allegedly assaulting a female guard.
This incident exposes the flaws that exist in our current legal system, which ends up giving the perpetrator of crimes more rights than those afforded to their victims. In addition, the precedent that is being set by these decisions will endanger the lives of many other innocent people in the future if we don’t find a way to address these issues.
This is the reason I supported Marsy’s Law and continue to advocate for its adoption. I am glad to see the Union Leader recognize the need to protect victim’s rights and hope they will remain on the right side of this debate moving forward.
ASHLEY DICKSON
Londonderry