Fish and Game Commission is overdue for critical reforms

To the Editor: At the most recent N.H. Fish and Game Commission meeting in Concord, one of the commissioners stated that in 2025 he is going to propose a bobcat hunting and trapping season. This particular commissioner is a director of the N.H. Trappers Association and even before he was on the commission he showed his desire to kill bobcats. One of the reasons he gave was that all hunters should have a bobcat hide hanging on the wall of their hunting cabin.

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023
Sunday, April 23, 2023

Letter: Grateful the EPA is taking action on PFAS

To the Editor:  PFAS (poly- and per- fluoroalkyl substances) are a family of over 15,000 different synthetic chemicals that have a variety of uses including stain and water repelling properties, but unfortunately of the more than 100 chemicals that have been studied, all are very toxic and n…

Letter: Facts can be inconvenient

To the Editor:  Russell Hodgkins’ op-ed "Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes" published April 4 illustrates an interesting concept: how toleration of habitual and repeated violations of a rule or norm without adverse consequences can render such rules null and void.