Fish and Game Commission is overdue for critical reforms
To the Editor: At the most recent N.H. Fish and Game Commission meeting in Concord, one of the commissioners stated that in 2025 he is going to propose a bobcat hunting and trapping season. This particular commissioner is a director of the N.H. Trappers Association and even before he was on the commission he showed his desire to kill bobcats. One of the reasons he gave was that all hunters should have a bobcat hide hanging on the wall of their hunting cabin.
Unfortunately, the goings on at Fish and Game rarely receive media attention. The commission is almost completely made up of people wanting to just protect and further their own interests. Another commissioner stated he would never support what he perceives as any anti-hunting proposals after he called coyotes “vicious killers” and voted against giving the coyotes a break in their year-round hunting season so they could at least raise pups. Then another commissioner said coyotes have no “moral compass” and was so angry that coyotes will occasionally kill deer to feed themselves.
These commissioners are very powerful people and it is truly disheartening to listen to such blatant bias and outright hatred against nature’s essential predators. It is well past the time for this ruling body over our state’s precious wildlife to be overhauled. Please be ready to keep New Hampshire’s bobcats protected when the trappers try again.
