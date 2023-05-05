Fish and Game change is due

To the Editor: The Fish and Game Commission does need tinkering. The self-serving April 30th letter by state Fish and Game Commissioner Susan Price overlooks several wildlife management issues that could be addressed by a more competent Fish and Game Commission.

