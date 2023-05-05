To the Editor: The Fish and Game Commission does need tinkering. The self-serving April 30th letter by state Fish and Game Commissioner Susan Price overlooks several wildlife management issues that could be addressed by a more competent Fish and Game Commission.
The Fish and Game Department has done a very good job managing most game species, but its management of the state’s furbearers — particularly predators such as fox, fisher and coyote — doesn’t measure up to a modern understanding of the crucial role of these species in New Hampshire’s ecosystems.
The commission presently condones wildlife killing contests, a seven-month open season on shooting the fur bearing predators with no duty to report how many are killed, a year-long season on coyotes and trapping seasons and bag limits that have led to a three-decade decline in the harvest and catch-per-unit-effort metrics of these species.
There are several commissioners whose actions demonstrate they are motivated more by the pressures of the hunting and trapping community, or by their emotional dislike of predators. Commissioner Price is one of the latter and at the last commission meeting, April 18th, condemned coyotes as “vicious killers’’, “without a moral compass” (https://youtu.be/x0-U43vb43k). One other commissioner joined her in his emotional condemnation of coyotes.
So yes, the Fish and Game Commission does need tinkering. We need commissioners with a sound scientific understanding of ecology, as well as ones who will represent many of New Hampshire’s wildlife stakeholders who don’t happen to hunt or trap.