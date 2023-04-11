To the Editor: As I was reading the Union Leader’s article regarding moose and why we need to hunt them despite their dwindling numbers, I was wondering when I was going to find another point of view outside of the Fish and Game biologist’s? We just blindly are supposed to always believe the staff at a government department — a staff beholden to a directive that makes it a priority to provide recreational opportunities for hunters and trappers, a staff also tallying up the amount of revenue the moose lottery brings in every year.
Currently, there is a lawsuit against the N.H. Fish and Game Department because they consistently fail to take into account other perspectives. There has been encouragement to the hunting community to show up at meetings to counter the “ignorant” members of the public, and public ridicule of a pro-wildlife group leader on Facebook.
However, the media treats the Fish and Game Department as an objective source of information all of the time. While there are some good people there, Fish and Game has a history of being blatantly biased against and dismissive of anyone not willing to, let’s say, shoot up a moose for recreation.
Former Fish & Game Executive Director Glenn Normandeau stated once, “At some point we have to think about the critters.” That statement sealed his fate as he was ousted shortly thereafter. That is the reality of the Fish and Game Department.