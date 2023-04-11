Fish and Game’s moose policy warrants scrutiny

To the Editor: As I was reading the Union Leader’s article regarding moose and why we need to hunt them despite their dwindling numbers, I was wondering when I was going to find another point of view outside of the Fish and Game biologist’s? We just blindly are supposed to always believe the staff at a government department — a staff beholden to a directive that makes it a priority to provide recreational opportunities for hunters and trappers, a staff also tallying up the amount of revenue the moose lottery brings in every year.

