Flags and fun in Plymouth
To the Editor: If you haven’t been on Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth on Saturday mornings you are missing out on a sight that will fill your heart with joy!
At the intersection by McDonalds, I was met with an unexpected group of PROUD Granite Staters.
This was the weekly Saturday morning flag wave organized by Patrick Wetmore. For the past month, local citizens have been going out from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to share smiles, laughs and their love for America!
I got to speak with great people from all walks of life like Mike McLaughlin, a candidate for state representative in Plymouth, Holderness, and Hebron. He was there with his parents and kids, three generations of Granite Staters!
Other candidates were out there waving their flags, such as Mike McLaughlin’s running mates George Kirk and Steve Benedetto, county commissioner candidate Omer Ahern, and state representative candidate Gail Sanborn.
Mike wants to invite you to come down and wave your flag next Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. They will be there every Saturday until November 3, if you can’t make it down then drive by and share a honk and a wave.
By the way, each of these candidates will work as hard as they possibly can if elected to listen to the needs of everyday citizens in the effort to keep New Hampshire a great place to live, grow up, raise a family or simply retire and enjoy our wonderful state.
NOLAN SWANSON
Holderness