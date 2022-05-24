To the Editor: An editorial in the New Hampshire Sunday News advocates for passage of “The Parental Bill of Rights”, which is surprising given the legislative analysis of this flawed bill. These are direct quotes from the analysis: “The Department of Education states many of the enumerated rights are pre-existing by statute, school policy, or both and the required information for parents should currently exist under existing laws or rules.”
“The Judicial Branch indicates this bill authorizes any parent to bring an action for injunctive relief and damages in superior court and would authorize the court to award a parent fees and costs. The Branch assumes that, if this bill is enacted, there would be an increase in civil petitions filed in Superior Court and an increase in the number of appeals taken to the Supreme Court. The Judicial Branch is unable to estimate the number of such new complaints and petitions, and the fiscal impact is therefore indeterminable.”
There has been no analysis done on the additional recordkeeping that a school district would need to demonstrate full compliance, nor the administrative costs that the Department of Education would incur to audit compliance. How much teaching time will be re-allocated to recordkeeping to demonstrate compliance? How much time and expense will school districts lose defending frivolous lawsuits?
This is plain and simple bad legislation that duplicates existing rules and regulations while creating an additional burden to already overly taxed property owners in New Hampshire.