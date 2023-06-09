To the Editor: Roy Dennehy’s op-ed Monday on the defeat of the Parental Bill of Rights bill was concerning in its lack of compassion and misleading statements.
The majority of the language in this bill focused on existing rights that are already enshrined in state and federal law. Two major changes to existing law in this bill were:
Litigation would be the sole remedy for a parent in the event of a violation.
Teachers could be required to disclose if a child asserted a gender identity different to the gender assigned at birth.
I’m puzzled that anybody would think it is a good idea to use litigation as a first step in resolving any dispute. The school board and educators in our community are our friends and neighbors, that is not how we in New Hampshire resolve differences. In today’s Union Leader, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut stated that recent survey results demonstrate that there are strong partnerships between schools and families.
LGBTQ youth are more than three times as likely to become homeless, often this happens when their parents learn of the child’s sexual orientation. I’m sure that most high school teachers are aware of similar situations. LGBTQ youth have enough obstacles in their lives, teachers should not be forced to out them.
I’m more concerned about the Republicans that voted down expansion of school lunch programs and aid for the homeless. Paraphrasing Jesus, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.