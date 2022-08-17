To the Editor: With a 400-member state legislature in New Hampshire and $100-a-year pay, we often hear horror stories about crazy legislation. In my entire tenure as a state representative, I have never seen a proposal as outlandish, offensive, unAmerican and flat-out embarrassing as the bill Rep. Peter Torosian (R-Atkinson) sponsored that encouraged New Hampshire to secede from the United States and establish itself as an independent sovereign nation.
This is not hyperbole and yes, you read that correctly. Torosian signed his name to a bill trying to remove New Hampshire from the United States and make the Granite State a separate sovereign nation. Rather than stand up for our state and country, Torosian sponsored articles of secession.
Despite many legal scholars suggesting filing articles of secession like Torosian filed disqualifies him from holding public office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, less than a year later Torosian now wants to be a state senator. It is scary to believe that less than a year ago Torosian turned his back on America and is now running for a position where he would be more influential in spreading his outrageous unAmerican agenda.
Torosian’s poor judgment and radical behavior goes unnoticed in a 400-person body, but in the state Senate, where its 24-members wield tremendous power, it can be downright dangerous.
It is unfortunate that letters to the editor like this have to be written in the first place but people need to know the truth about Peter Torosian turning his back on America.
