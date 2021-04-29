‘For the People Act’ will strengthen our democracy
To the Editor: Recently, a number of New Hampshire’s politicians and other government officials have spoken out against the For the People Act (S.1), a comprehensive, commonsense piece of legislation to overhaul our nation’s elections.
Voting is what makes our democracy a democracy. Opponents portray the protection of basic constitutional rights as an overreach of federal authority, but the true overreach is state governments infringing upon citizens’ most fundamental liberties. States retain the power to regulate elections, not the power to systematically purge voter rolls, close polling places in minority neighborhoods, or otherwise deny and abridge voting rights. However, in the absence of robust federal oversight, states throughout the nation have often been successful in doing so. Even in New Hampshire, certain legislators have repeatedly attempted to impose unreasonable obligations on college students intended to prevent them from voting.
New Hampshire maintains a wonderful tradition of democracy, from our first-in-the-nation primary to our massive state legislature (which is one of the largest elected bodies in the world). Our elected officials are public servants whose role is to amplify and channel the voice of the people, not silence it. The For the People Act is not a partisan power grab. Instead, by addressing a wide range of issues from election security to automatic voter registration, this legislation would put power back in the hands of the people, a long-overdue change in our political landscape and one that would benefit the people of New Hampshire.
JUDE FARLEY
Derry