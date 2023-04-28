Forced ‘outing’ of children to parents violates trust
To the Editor: As the mother of a trans son, I’m distressed by SB 272, which state representatives will vote on. This bill will force teachers and other school personnel to inform parents if their children express being transgendered.
Forced “outing” endangers children’s emotional and physical well-being. While the law has an exemption for when school personnel “have an actual and objectively reasonable belief, supported by clear and convincing evidence” that outing the student “is likely to cause a student to be abused or neglected,” teachers and school personnel often don’t have knowledge of the home conditions the student is living under. Physical and emotional abuse is often hidden. Fear of parental disapproval can place children in such distress that they become suicidal. Taking away a child’s ability to confide in a trusted non-parental adult raises that risk.
Many factors come into play. My eldest son started his journey of understanding he’s transgender in high school. He came out to me only when he was certain I would understand and accept him. He chose not to come out to his father, who was battling cancer, because of fear that adding to his father’s stress might hasten his father‘s death. This is the sort of thing that teachers and school personnel don’t know about.
Protect our children by trusting they know best when it’s safe to come out to their parents. Urge your state representatives to vote against SB 272.