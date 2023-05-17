Ford admired Hitler yet we haven’t canceled the F-150
To the Editor: The Ford F-Series has been America’s best-selling truck for 46 consecutive years. Will Henry Ford’s politics — looked at as negatively as those of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn’s — impact that record? Probably not.
In 1938 Ford admired Adolf Hitler and Germany, and “in 1938 accepted the Grand Cross of the German Eagle, the Nazi regime’s highest medal for a foreigner.” Elizabeth Gurley Flynn’s equivalent behavior came after decades of working for America’s labor class, traveling to Russia, receiving an award for her devotion to her choice of economic philosophy, communism.
We buy Communist China-made products galore (as well as Ford trucks).
Ford’s historical marker gets no complaints — “where stood the home in which Henry Ford was born on July 30, 1863, the farmhouse ... owned by Ford’s parents, William and Mary Ford.” Historic markers honor people who outstandingly contributed. We see no historical markers for Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh or convicted serial killer Aileen Carol Wuornos.
We should honor Concord-born Elizabeth Gurley Flynn.
She began at a young age working for labor rights and women’s rights — including the right to vote and access to birth control — and she was a founding member of our American Civil Liberties Union. Her marker shouldn’t be removed because knee-jerk reactions happen with trigger words.