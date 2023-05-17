Ford admired Hitler yet we haven’t canceled the F-150

To the Editor: The Ford F-Series has been America’s best-selling truck for 46 consecutive years. Will Henry Ford’s politics — looked at as negatively as those of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn’s — impact that record? Probably not.

