To the Editor: Our forefathers, in writing the Declaration of Independence, had high ideals in mind, including the universal principles of equality, unalienable rights, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. They were limited in practice by their own historical experience and culture, which assumed the domination of propertied White men over women, minorities, and the impoverished.
We have moved toward these goals with the abolishment of slavery and Jim Crow, passing laws against racism and discrimination, and promotion of the rights of women, LGBT and the disabled. This has been met with strong resistance from those with a vested interest in the status quo.
Progress continues because of an increasing “awareness of systemic social injustice and racial inequity.” This is the original definition of “woke,” a word that has been expanded by the conservative right to include any liberal policies with which they disagree. They have weaponized the word to insult anyone who challenges their “tradition.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene refers to the woke culture as “sick and disgusting.” Governor Ron DeSantis has passed the “Stop WOKE Act” to censor honest conversations about racism, discrimination and injustice in our schools and workplace. Nikki Haley, in her campaign, calls for an “America that is strong and proud, not weak and woke.”
Let’s honor the words of our forefathers and be an America that is strong enough to have these conversations and proud to be woke!