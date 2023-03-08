Foundation for woke

To the Editor: Our forefathers, in writing the Declaration of Independence, had high ideals in mind, including the universal principles of equality, unalienable rights, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. They were limited in practice by their own historical experience and culture, which assumed the domination of propertied White men over women, minorities, and the impoverished.

