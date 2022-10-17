Fossil fuel dependency root cause of price spike
To the Editor: Why is energy so expensive in New Hampshire?
Utility rates have increased as much as 112%, much higher than other New England states that rely more on ever-cheaper renewables. Eversource’s rates here are almost double those in Connecticut, which has been working toward 100% renewables by 2040. The war in Ukraine spiked natural gas prices, exposing the consequences of the Sununu administration’s short-term thinking and reliance on fossil fuel. Still, Sununu doubled down during an October 11th debate with his Democratic opponent, saying, “We have to get natural gas into New England.”
Sununu vetoed bi-partisan bills targeting renewable energy sources that would reduce electricity costs. The Republican-majority Executive Council rubber-stamped Sununu’s appointments of libertarian ideologues to state agencies, including the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and head of the Department of Energy. Sununu’s PUC sought to eliminate NHSAVES energy efficiency funding. The 10-year State Energy Strategy from Sununu’s Department of Energy relies on market forces, without measurable goals or timelines for transitioning to renewables. Just now the Sununu administration is allowing a committee to study offshore wind; our coastal New England neighbors have already positioned themselves to reduce energy costs and gain new jobs in wind energy.
Sununu and the Republican-controlled Legislature are addicted to out-of-state fossil fuels regardless of the costs to Granite Staters. For lower energy rates, vote for Democratic leaders with open minds toward renewables and innovation: Dr. Tom Sherman for governor, Kevin Cavanaugh for Executive Council, and the Democratic candidates for state representative and state senator.
WILLIAM CODER
Bedford
