To the Editor: It’s different in Brooke County, West Virginia. Where I’m from, the impact of the fossil fuel industry is visible everyday.
It’s present with the gas tankers crowding the roads and the waste trucks going by all day long. It’s present in the smell and pollution in the air. It’s present in the headaches, sinus conditions, and cancer rates of people with fracking in their backyard.
Fracking is not just damaging the earth and climate, it’s damaging the lives and community of my people in West Virginia and all over the world.
That’s why it’s crucial for the next president to take bold action to keep fossil fuels in the ground, hold fossil fuel polluters accountable, and ensure that everyone benefits from a clean energy future.
Now that I live in Meredith, I’m blown away by the political power of voters in New Hampshire. I’d like to see my neighbors use that power to fight for people from my community in West Virginia.
We need a candidate who will stand up to the interest of the oil and gas industry. A candidate who will keep fossil fuels in the ground and shut down the operations currently affecting so many families. And in addition, a candidate who will hold industry executives accountable for the harm they’ve done.
For myself and my people in West Virginia, this issue is what will drive us to the polls on February 11th and again in November. I humbly ask that you will do the same.
Linda Scopel
Meredith