Founding fathers knew about human nature
To the Editor: The Peter Navarro Report titled “The immaculate deception” covers many election irregularities. It is on the internet and every U.S. citizen should read it.
The people who wrote our Constitution understood human nature. They realized many people are hypocrites whose objectives are to acquire power and money by any means.
Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution protects Americans from people who want to replace our republic with socialism.
To prevent socialism, our founders had the foresight to include in our Constitution — Article 2, Clause 3, Section 2 — rules for resolving flawed elections.
Many legal American voters believe there was massive fraud in the November 2020 election.
Our founders with amazing intelligence and foresight, so included in our Constitution remedies to cure election irregularities. In the election between Andrew Jackson and John Q. Adams, the irregularities were resolved by Article 2.
American voters must prosecute fraud. If it is ignored it will destroy our republic, our freedom and prosperity. Those that have committed fraud must be identified and punished with prison according to our laws.
In January 2021, Congress will meet to ratify the November election. That process has already started. Scheduling of a congressional debate is next and will be followed by a vote in the House. The winner of that vote will be certified as the president elected by representatives of the people.
DAVID SCOTT
Dover
