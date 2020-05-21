Free detainees held at Strafford County jail

To the Editor: COVID-19 will soon turn the Strafford County jail into a death camp for the immigrants detained inside. We must release those immigrants before this happens.

We have seen emergency action to close schools, cancel events and limit businesses, and we must use that same authority to free these immigrants.

We have seen this happen in other detention facilities, where a single exposure can spread through the population like wildfire. Our facilities are not equipped to care for these cases, or even manage the inevitable burials.

And any infection will spread out into the community through corrections officers, other staff, and their families. We can act now to save lives, or we can be on the wrong side of history.

BRENNA CONNOLLY

Sagamore Road, Nashua

