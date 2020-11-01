Free speech canceled
To the Editor: Wednesday’s Union Leader ran a story about a “Trump Country” billboard that was taken down because of complaints. Is it possible that such a weak justification could be used to suppress political speech? Apparently, and unfortunately the answer is yes.
The billboard’s sponsor is like thousands of other residents, who came here looking for a place where freedom of speech wouldn’t be limited to ideas that offend no one and can’t be cancelled by complaints.
PAUL GAUFFIN
New Ipswich