Free speech canceled

To the Editor: Wednesday’s Union Leader ran a story about a “Trump Country” billboard that was taken down because of complaints. Is it possible that such a weak justification could be used to suppress political speech? Apparently, and unfortunately the answer is yes.

The billboard’s sponsor is like thousands of other residents, who came here looking for a place where freedom of speech wouldn’t be limited to ideas that offend no one and can’t be cancelled by complaints.

PAUL GAUFFIN

New Ipswich

Friday, October 30, 2020
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Biden's a frail old man

To the Editor: Union Leader is endorsing a Democrat -- Joe Biden -- for the first time in history, the frail old man who doesn’t take questions from the media or addresses the voters honestly. An old man who hunkers down in his basement because he doesn’t have to do a thing to win the 2020 e…