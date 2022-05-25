To the Editor: I am a Free Stater, and although I don’t speak for other Free Staters, I would like to show how we are helping the majority of New Hampshire residents live a better life.
Only approximately 20,000 people have moved to New Hampshire to be part of the Free State Project. Given the state’s population and the number of other people moving here at the same time, this is hardly a hostile takeover.
Many Free Staters are Libertarians. That said, a number of the Free Staters are Democrats attracted because of our liberal social policies, as are Republicans who are drawn by our fiscal policies. Because our issues spread themselves across the political spectrum it is impossible to characterize the movement as left or right wing. We are not the crazies in the media, we are your neighbors. If you want to make an informed decision on what we are about, visit the Free State Project or Libertarian party websites.
Free Staters are bringing more freedom and choices to the residents of New Hampshire because this is something a majority of voters want. We work on an issue-by-issue basis, aligning ourselves with different groups to attain a majority vote on things we support or oppose. Free Staters represent only a small portion of the votes ultimately cast on any issue. Democracy works every time, not just when you win.
The Free State Project is bringing the New Hampshire you want to a voting booth near you.