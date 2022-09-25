To the Editor: The vitriol against Free Staters must stop. I’m receiving death threats, Democrats are calling for our “extermination” — Twitter took weeks to remove this — and I received a letter at my house calling me the C-word and telling me to get the F-word “out of our state.”
Whose state? About 70% of the Legislature were not born here. Individuals moving here to bolster the New Hampshire Advantage, as well as thousands of Granite Staters who now self-identify as Free Staters, are allies not enemies.
Like you, Free Staters want limited government, low taxes, no income tax, and school choice. We subscribe to the non-aggression principle, the ethical stance that you cannot force someone to do something: “Don’t hurt people and don’t take their stuff.”
We believe you are the best steward of your life and money. We believe the economic prosperity and quality of life found in the “Live Free or Die” state is worth preserving.
Sometimes, granted, the methods employed to reverse the harm being inflicted by Democrats and RINOs won’t appeal to all. On the flipside, they locked you down and called you “non-essential.” As a student of history, this is much worse than using the democratic process to try to cut a school budget or reform a government-owned ski resort.
Free Staters come in peace. We’re building a consent-based society in strong communities focused on a brighter future. If you are against Free Staters, you support the control and subjugation of your neighbors. Be a Free Stater instead!