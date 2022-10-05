To the Editor: In a recent op-ed, Frank Spinella identifies himself as a “purple elephant” to symbolize his moderate political views, but his baseless attack on Karoline Leavitt, the current Republican nominee for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, is radically extreme. He relies far too heavily on anemic anti-Trump rhetoric to offer a weak “guilt by association” argument against Leavitt, the former assistant press secretary in the previous White House administration.
While Spinella advises Leavitt “to broaden her appeal” in order to get the votes of “purple elephants,” Karoline should already appeal to voters regardless of party who are concerned about practical issues, including record high inflation, out-of-control electric and gas bills, and a massive invasion at the southern border that has brought more illegal immigrants into our country than the entire population of New Hampshire.
Spinella basically recommends that Leavitt abandon her core values and become the typical wishy-washy flip-flopping candidate who is more concerned about votes than truth. Contrary to Spinella’s assertion that “zealots in her party nationally” have financed Karoline’s campaign, the truth is that her donations have overwhelmingly come from her fellow Granite Staters because they know that she will represent the “live free or die” values of New Hampshire with unwavering integrity.
Spinella asserts, “Smart, free-thinking conservatives are what we need.” Having emerged victorious from a contentious primary, Karoline Leavitt has proven herself to be exactly this type of politician, and she will certainly be an effective representative in Congress for all Granite Staters.