Freedom account freebies send kids to elitist schools
To the Editor: Until recently I had never heard of the Club for Growth, which is a conservative political action committee run by billionaires who back far right candidates for Congress, preferably election deniers. They are a major force in undermining public schools nationally in their efforts to minimize governmental control. But we do not consider our local schools, police and fire departments as “big government”, we view them as highly valued resources within our communities.
It really bothers me that my tax contribution is paying for private educations at tony prep schools like Tilton, Phillips Exeter, and Brewster Academy. I thought Republicans hated woke, entitled elitists. It seems contradictory for them to be luring students toward elite institutions by running academic fairs headlined by Mike Pompeo, Betsy DeVos and Frank Edelblut, all famous for having zero relevant teaching experience. Instead of being called education freedom accounts they should be called free taxpayer money.
One lawsuit claims that this whole thing is illegal. But leave it to Republican lawmakers to submit bills that will simply change the state constitution in order to force us to pay for private schools.
No matter how Rep. Jason Osborne tries to spin it, our educational trust fund, designed to assist tax poor communities, is being drained. Governor Chris Sununu is complicit in robbing us of tax dollars that should be spent on schools that require background checks and the highest qualifications for professional educators, therapists, nurses and administrators.