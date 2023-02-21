Freedom account freebies send kids to elitist schools

To the Editor: Until recently I had never heard of the Club for Growth, which is a conservative political action committee run by billionaires who back far right candidates for Congress, preferably election deniers. They are a major force in undermining public schools nationally in their efforts to minimize governmental control. But we do not consider our local schools, police and fire departments as “big government”, we view them as highly valued resources within our communities.

