‘Freedom Accounts’ aren’t free if property taxes rise
To the Editor: State Senate Bill 130, companion to HB 20, gives families a choice to receive public funds to send children to private schools. Their ability to receive tax dollars for a religious or private education does not equal freedom for all.
New Hampshire struggles with inequity in our current public school funding formula; decreasing the amount of funding for these schools to fund “Freedom Accounts” will divert desperately needed resources. Estimates of the cost of the most expansive voucher programs in the country range from $50,000,000 to $100,000,000. Should children in public schools have their education diminished to fund private school for others?
The legislation requires the establishment of a Scholarship Committee. This board would receive approximately 10% of the intended voucher, as much as $840 per child.
Private schools would not be held to the same standards as public schools. Teachers, schools, and tutors would not be required to be licensed.
Students with disabilities may be required to waive their rights.
Home-schooled student vouchers are limited in scope only by what the committee will approve.
There would be no protection from discrimination.
There would be little public oversight of these funds other than an annual report prepared by the committee.
School choice would result in much higher property taxes for New Hampshire taxpayers. Our senators are urged to listen to the copious public comments and kill this bill.
PAMELA KIRBY
Derry