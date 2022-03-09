Freedom isn’t free, there are also responsibilities
To the Editor: Freeloaders cannot make a state free. Freeloaders constantly attack the structure and reputation of the state. They would cripple the state and then condemn citizens to do tasks government does on our behalf. Here is a tiny sample of the things citizens would have to do if the freeloader infection spreads. See if you want your job and then these extras for the rest of your life.
Government builds and maintains highways on our behalf. Can you fill potholes or plow streets after work?
Government manages sewage efficiently and effectively. Can you handle your family’s sewage?
VA takes care of millions of people every year. Will you care for them?
Our Postal Service delivers more mail than all private carriers combined and fights mail fraud. Want to deliver mail?
The Federal Weather Service informs local stations. Dump government and the local weather forecast will be Bob and Betty newscasters looking for rain. Can you predict the weather?
Freeloaders reject community and focus responsibility on individuals alone because they have a wrongheaded view of the state. A “state” is a nexus of communal responsibilities that protect and build freedom. This cooperative organization insures freedom. Responsibility and cooperation are never free because they demand time, energy, and money; nevertheless, they are essential to freedom.
Befuddled freeloaders haven’t learned this government lesson. They should redirect their public school education and put it to better use, maybe by protecting the freedom of new immigrants and the poor.