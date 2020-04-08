Friends of Veterans
To the Editor: During this pandemic, Friends of Veterans would like veterans in New Hampshire and Vermont to know that our organization is ready to provide financial assistance where a qualified need exists.
We do have eligibility requirements and are treating each financial request on a case by case basis. Due to guidelines established by the state of Vermont, we cannot take walk-ins. Veterans in need should apply through our website www.fovvtnh.org or call our office at 802-296-8368.
Friends of Veterans is an all-volunteer non-profit 501c (3) organization located in White River Junction. For more than 30 years, we have assisted veterans from Nashua to Berlin in New Hampshire and from Bennington to Newport in Vermont. We provide financial assistance for mortgage and rent payments, fuel assistance, car repairs, and home repairs. We also assist veterans with PTSD acquire a service dog. Our normal business hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. We are doing our best to expand those hours to meet veteran needs throughout this pandemic.
PATT TAYLOR
Friends of Veterans
White River Junction, VT