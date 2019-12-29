Frivolous exercise
To the Editor: Impeachment and removal of a president was not intended by the Framers to be a frivolous partisan political exercise, as the Republicans engaged in against President Clinton and the Democrats are pursuing against President Trump.
The impeachable offenses, “Treason, Bribery and other High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” constitute the most egregious misconduct imaginable on the part of the nation’s chief executive. The Framers considered Treason as aiding the enemy in time of war and Bribery as accepting payments from a foreign nation to pursue a policy that is contrary to the national interest. The operative word regarding the third offense is “other” High Crimes and Misdemeanors, meaning grievous misconduct on the level of Treason and Bribery.
In addition to limiting impeachable offense to only the most flagrant, the Framers also set a high bar of a two-thirds majority for conviction and removal in the Senate that would require a consensus transcending political party. There was certainly no consensus in the Senate to remove President Clinton nor will there be to remove President Trump.
This impeachment has been a farce enacted to placate the hysterical left-wing of the Democratic Party that has labeled Trump as illegitimate and inexorably sought to abort his presidency by: 1) the Obama administration FBI investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign; 2) attempting to subvert the Electoral College vote; 3) the absurd emoluments clause allegation; 4) seeking to invoke the 25th Amendment; and 5) the infamous Mueller investigation. And now this mockery of the impeachment process.
VOORHEES DUNN
Madison