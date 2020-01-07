Future of food
To the Editor: Shocked to read that UNH is wasting $600,000 on feeding so-called dairy cows seaweed in an attempt to reduce methane when the milk they produce is for their babies!
It’s long been confirmed that nursing past weaning, and from a bovine-sourced milk, is absurd, unhealthy, and while National Dairy Council may have big marketing dollars, very unhealthy unless you’re a newborn calf!
All over the country, dairy “farms” are closing. Borden, established in 1857, around the same time as USDA was formed as a marketing tool to expand what would become a nightmare for our health, animals, and the ecological suicide underway from raising animals as products, has filed for bankruptcy!
There’s as much need for humans to nurse off cow s as there is for our arteries to take in all that grease, saturated fat, resulting in atherosclerosis, the plaques clogging arteries to the brain, heart, kidneys.
The perfect unholy Trinity of animal agriculture; Bad for animals, Bad for human health, VERY bad for the distressed environment from raising 75 billion so called farmed animals, all wild once, which makes so called natural beef, chicken, pork, as unnatural as all the chemicals and drugs pumped into animals today. Organic or not, farmed animals are NOT natural.
Animal industry and exploitation is a stain on the moral development of human society.
UNH should be a model for urgently needed change away from exploiting animals and towards plant-based products.
It IS the future of food, if humans want a future.
LAURA SLITT
Bartlett