To the Editor: We have a chicken crisis, egg crisis, wheat crisis, corn crisis, milk crisis, baby formula crisis, housing crisis, recession/economy crisis, gas/oil crisis, border crisis and a crime crisis. All these are the result of the political policies of the Democrat Party. President Joe Biden and his supporters like Senator Maggie Hassan, Reps Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster voted for these policies more than 90% of the time.
Gas could hit $10 a gallon by November 2022. Sixty-nine percent of people think Biden’s economy is bad. Blue states are losing people and losing people means higher taxes. The biggest losers are Illinois, California, Massachusetts and New Jersey. Movers take their income with them, resulting in a loss of over 48 billion in income in these four states.
Here are some definitions for Democrats. AR-15 is an ArmaLite rifle, not assault rifle or automatic rifle. AR-15s are not an automatic rifle. Democrats want to jail a person for owning an AR-15. Democrats want to tell you how to store your guns. How do you enforce a gun storage policy?
There are approximately 3.2 million AR-15s owned by innocent people. Why do Democrats want to take guns from innocent people? Is the United States becoming like North Korea, where all guns are banned?
Democrats decided to defund the police in many cities, towns and states. This resulted in retirements by experienced officers and no training for recruits. We must defund the Democrats and build up police departments.
Gold bless Senator Joe Manchin, Governor Chris Sununu and Florida Governor Rick DeSantis.