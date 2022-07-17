To the Editor: The Supreme Court discriminated against women and minorities by overturning Roe v. Wade. Women lost control over their bodies by being forced to carry babies to term, especially women who are raped, suffer incest or experience life-threatening medical issues. Minority women constitute a large portion of women receiving abortions.
The three justices nominated by Donald Trump — Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — misled the Senate during their confirmation hearings. Kavanaugh said “Roe had been reaffirmed many times. Precedent is critically important. It is the foundation of our system.” Gorsuch said “Roe is a precedent of the U. S. Supreme Court” and he also said he would have “walked out the door” if Trump asked him to overturn Roe. Barrett said she would apply stare decisis, which is to abide by things decided (precedent).
The three crafty justices deliberately used ambiguous responses to questions from senators concerning Roe v. Wade and so misled the Senate. The veracity of the three disingenuous justices is highly suspect, and they cannot be trusted to make non-partisan legal decisions. It is unfortunate that presidents nominate highly partisan individuals to the Supreme Court, and that the Senate then confirms these nominees based on partisanship. We need non-partisan and independent-thinking judges.