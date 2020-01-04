To the Editor: With all the turmoil in Washington over impeachment, Iran and other issues, we should not lose interest in the upcoming presidential primary.
The Democrat party has their field of many and we Republicans have President Trump being challenged by some no-names.
Everyone agrees that the President will win the nomination however we should get out and vote to show our support. This is no time for complacency.
We need to help in sharing our belief that the country is headed in the right direction. The economy and the increased capability of our military deterrent speak well of the President’s leadership. So in February, Republicans need to vote even though we pretty much know the result.
WIN HUTCHINSON
Orange Street, Manchester