To the Editor: For more than 12 years, I have been explaining what the Free State Project is and isn’t. Anyone who is still confused must surely be acting in bad faith.
The FSP is a 501c3 educational nonprofit extolling the virtues of the New Hampshire advantage. We attract enthusiastic, small government folks who like the state’s low taxes, low spending, and excellent quality of life, currently under threat from socialist operatives like Harry Kozlowski and Zandra Rice-Hawkins.
When Free Staters get here, they get to work! They start small businesses (120+), they invest in real estate ($250M+), they start families (hundreds of little Granite Staters have been born free), they get involved locally, and, yes, some run for office under their own steam, or with support from various New Hampshire-based political organizations. The FSP does not run or support candidates, or oppose or endorse legislation.
Free Staters are individualists. We judge people according to their own actions, and we ask our neighbors to do the same. Get to know us! Republican Elliot Axelman is running in a special election in Hooksett and you can reach him at (603) 609-0292.
Ask yourself, when did supporting limited, constitutional government become “extreme”? We, the taxpayers of New Hampshire, still have a say, but we can’t keep sitting on the sidelines. Recent legislative proposals from Democrats, including attempts to institute an income tax, have leapfrogged Taxachusetts and are heading straight for California-Cuckoo-Land! Avoid this by supporting people like Elliot Axelman in Hooksett on March 10.
Carla Gericke
Hooksett Road
Sunday, March 08, 2020
To the Editor: Senator Maggie Hassan is proposing more spending to keep the proposed Boston-to-Concord passenger rail boondoggle lurching forward.
Saturday, March 07, 2020
To the Editor: I hope Bow residents will join me in voting to re-elect Harry Judd as selectman on March 10.
To the Editor: Chris Pappas has been working tirelessly to keep Granite Staters safe under the mounting threats of the coronavirus outbreak. Even Governor Sununu thinks so. Sununu praised Chris and the rest of the New Hampshire delegation on their efforts, calling their work “absolutely terrific.”
To the Editor: Being a mom, teacher, and taxpayer in this town I feel as though I have a very unique perspective on the current problems with the Sunapee School facilities.
Friday, March 06, 2020
What ‘s a sanctuary city?
Telling cities to obey isn’t conservative
Thursday, March 05, 2020
To the Editor: In November, a state Supreme Court order would have halted a projected 35 percent of alteration of terrain (AoT) permit applications that are reviewed by the Department of Environmental Services (DES). These permits apply to industrial, commercial and residential earth moving …
To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…
Protect women’s sports from gender confusion
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Butler for Atkinson Budget Committee
Terrible price paid for costly insulin
NH needs stricter auto emissions standard
Monday, March 02, 2020
To the Editor: On February 28th there was an editorial cartoon by Gary Varvel showing the Wall Street Bull with a face mask on, looking afraid while Bernie Sanders is supposedly trying to cut it up.
To the Editor: A seat belt law is a good idea and we're last in the country to do so. Now, how about mandatory vehicle insurance?