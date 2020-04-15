Give families a chance
To the Editor: As a new parent I have direct experience with our state’s family leave system, which has led me to believe we need to do more for families in the Granite State.
My wife gave birth to our son, Julian, just two weeks ago. He is our fourth child. The first two weeks were full of excitement for us and all our family members as we welcomed our baby home. Having an addition to our family is an absolute blessing that is beyond description, but things are changing fairly quickly.
My wife and I took time off together to care for our child during the first two weeks. After that, I had to get back to work. My wife has three months of unpaid leave in order to take care of our little one during his first months of life. That’s right: UNPAID.
My wife and I went quickly from excitement to anxiety.
We have to call our banks to postpone payments, reconfigure our whole budget, because now our family income is smaller only because of the sole fact that we extended our family. Bills are going to be late. Why are we being punished?
Families are not asking for handouts, all we are asking for is what hard-working families deserve and what hard-working families receive throughout the world. We need to do right by the families in our state and support those employers who want to assist them as well. Give families a chance.
SEBASTIAN FUENTES
Thornton