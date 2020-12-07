Give it a rest
To the Editor: Trump and his most ardent supporters keep saying Biden stole the election from Trump because of fraud and illegal voting machine dumps. This is ridiculous.
If as a Democrat, I ‘messed’ with tabulations, don’t you think I would have gotten rid of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell? That would have been a top priority. I would have also gotten rid of Senator Lindsey Graham and House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. I bet most would agree with me.
Republicans had 23 Senate seats up for grabs. Dems managed to flip 2. I believe this is the highest percentage of incumbent wins in the Senate I have ever seen in my 74 years. Dems also had a net loss in US House of Representatives. Republicans won more state house elections than Dems. Once again Repubs will gerrymander for another decade.
My advice: Give it a rest. The majority of voters simply do not trust nor like Donald Trump.
