Glad I don’t live in Troy after response to chief at DC riot
To the Editor: The town of Troy is circling the wagons around their police chief who decided to go to Washington in support of President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. I’ve heard over and over that he has a right to exercise his First Amendment rights, but I disagree with that decision. There have been 60 plus court cases related to fraud in the election, every court in the land has rejected President Trump and his lawyers in each of these cases.
The rally in Washington also had race and racism attached to it, and there’s a thin line when race and law enforcement are involved. Why couldn’t this chief support President Trump from New Hampshire? The reason is he wanted to be in the middle of denying American citizens their rights.
This takes me back to the deep south when many police also were members of the Ku Klux Klan. I’m sure the chief didn’t go to the BLM rally in Washington or New Hampshire.
The chairman of the Troy Board of Selectmen doesn’t understand the uproar over his police chief going to Washington to participate in a rally where five people lost their lives. I’m just thankful that I’m not a resident of Troy. I wouldn’t want to be pulled over in a town where the police chief doesn’t see me as a citizen in the same way as the rest of his community that looks like him.
PETE RICE
Beacon Street, Manchester