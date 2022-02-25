To the Editor: As a former hesitant vaccinator, I understand that most parents are just trying to do their best for their children to keep them safe in a world that can often feel very unsafe. Thankfully, about 5 years ago I decided to get my children on track with vaccinations after nearly seven years of refusing. I had stopped vaccinating my children because of the untruths I was hearing from my religious community, myths which compounded the many reasons I had at the time for not trusting doctors.
What I have learned since then is that science is a lot more complex than a lot of people try to make it out to be. I can tell you now that I never did “the research” I said I had. My “research” involved reading articles from a handful of websites that told scary stories about deadly side effects, coincidental occurrences, among other disturbing conditions. Anyone can post inaccurate claims about vaccines and reactions, that does not mean they are verified; as a matter of fact, most of them are not.
New Hampshire already has medical and religious exemptions. I believe adding a philosophical exemption would just serve to make it easier for parents to give in to fears without medical or scientific reasoning. States with an easier route to exemptions have a great instance of outbreaks of vaccine preventable illnesses. I ask lawmakers to please keep our state safe and healthy by keeping our exemption laws as they are and oppose HB 1035.