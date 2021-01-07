Global warming hype
To the Editor: I just watched channel 214 on Dish and the global warming doomsday prediction was comical to see. Antarctica ice is melting, it said. Really? It melts every summer, 600 years ago sailors sailed around it and the shore was free of ice. Old maps have proof of this.
Greenland is called green because it was green, farms and orchards grew.
Why isn’t New York City under 15 feet of water as predicted 50 years ago?
And the forest fires out west will happen again next year due to poor management practices by the U.S. Forest Service! Rescind the roadless initiative and cut cut cut; no more dead wood, period.
Are hurricanes more intense due to the defoliation of Africa, due to the Heifer International project and firewood cutting? Without oil for cooking Africa is heating up! Our hurricanes originate off the African coast.
Lastly, why are China, India and Africa all exempt from all regulations concerning global warming until 2030? They are free to burn all the coal they can.
JIM ARGENTATI
Lyme