Is globalism really best path for United States?

To the Editor: What’s happening in today’s world isn’t complicated. There are two mindsets at war with each other: globalism and nationalism. It is the secular versus the divine.

Globalism means the few control the many — what you eat, where you go, and who you associate with will all be dictated by the global elites.

Nationalism means the many control the few. What you eat, where you go, and who you associate with will be dictated by your choice and preference.

Which of these two do you want, America?

THOMAS RHODES

Hooksett

Thursday, March 17, 2022
