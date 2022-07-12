To the Editor: My colleague, Rep. Mike Moffett, misleadingly stated in his recent op-ed that basketball star Brittney Griner disrespected the American flag during what he dismissively described as “a spate of so-called social-justice protests.” He implied that on some level being imprisoned indefinitely in a Russian gulag was a fitting punishment for her so-called disrespect. He also claimed that she had disrespected our military as well, apparently because our flag, our anthem and our other national symbols supposedly belong specifically to our military rather than to the American people as a whole.
That said, I would like to praise Rep. Moffett for at least acknowledging that Russia is a dictatorship, on a par with North Korea and Iran. He did not name Russia’s dictator, but that’s understandable. He couldn’t mention everything in a 700-word op-ed, and denouncing Donald Trump’s friend Vladimir Putin would serve no purpose other than making his fellow Republicans uncomfortable.
Finally, I will add that Griner accepted a plea bargain (as happens most of the time to criminal defendants in both Russian and American courts) and hopefully she will be on her way home soon. The charges she pled guilty to were minor and normally do not result in hard time. (But these are abnormal times, so who knows?)
God bless America, God bless Brittney Griner, and God bless the people of Ukraine as they fight back against Putin.