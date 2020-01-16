God bless Trump
To the Editor: It is absolutely comical to listen to Democratic candidates all stand together and blame America when it comes to killing a disgusting Iranian terrorist. This is what the Democrats do over and over again.
President Obama gave Iran billions of dollars in cash to buy a hollow Iranian agreement and the Democrats said nothing. The money went to the Revolutionary Guard which is used to keep the vast population in place and under control.
The Iranian people hated the general who was killed by this country and Iran will eventually be toppled by these same people.
President Trump did the right thing to a country that despises Israel and the United States.
When you look at the protests you are seeing a false picture of a country where the people are oppressed by fanatical religious leaders. Do not look to the media as they have nothing positive to say other than it’s a conspiracy theory with Russia. Really?
Iran’s government will not continue as sanctions are increased by President Trump. The Democrats will continue to contribute nothing but mindless rhetoric and the American people know it. This is all very serious, but put things in perspective for yourself.
God bless President Trump.
KENNETH L. BOWERS
Wolfeboro