God loves the children
To the Editor: How sad to read in a recent Sunday paper of the increasing incidents of suicide. To think that we have created a culture that frightens even children into taking such drastic steps is unconscionable. Instead of teaching children to question their sexual identity and be shamed by the color of their skin and listening to adults argue and slander one another, I suggest that they be taught that they were fearfully and wonderfully created in the image of God and that He loves them and has given them a guide that will bring them blessings and hope. Let’s give them that hope, and love them as they are, not as the culture would try to change them.
JEAN W. HAGAN
Nottingham