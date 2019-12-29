To the Editor: So now Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli says that Trump should not be president due to his “public morality”. My question is then, who should a Christian support for President. Obama, that smooth talking orator who lied continually to Americans and denigrated those who, “clutch their Bibles?” Hillary Clinton, probably the most corrupt person ever to run for president. Biden, who makes things up as he goes along. Warren, who has yet to tell the truth about herself before being found out. I could go on. Sadly, two recent presidents, Carter and George W., who proudly proclaimed their Christianity were both failures.
And what are we as Christians supposed to believe? The liberation theologians say that we should all be communists. Recently on CNN all the commentators agreed that Jesus was a socialist. The late Rep. Charles Rangel said that anyone who didn’t believe in the welfare state would go to hell. Others from the Universities of Prager and Liberty say just the opposite. Being a Christian in politics is not always easy. Jesus said that leaders do not exercise dominion and authority over their people, but that the great are to minister and those that are chief are to serve. And bragging about how much you’re going to use the force of government to take from one group and give to another is not service, there is no humility in that. Which person running for president truly believes that God works in individuals and not government?
ANDREW KOHLHOFER
Fremont