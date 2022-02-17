NHGOP ‘going too far’ has already left the building
To the Editor: I found Jason Osborne’s February 13 op-ed (“Democrats in lockstep on an extremist agenda”) genuinely amusing, given the relentless radicalization of the New Hampshire Republican Party along the same lines as the national party. The idea that Republicans know when to say “this goes too far” is belied by the extreme right-wing views that now permeate the Republican caucus in Concord and the legislation that it has enacted.
This includes: compelling taxpayers to subsidize sectarian education (while undermining public school finances); ensuring we all have the right to be shot by some lunatic anytime, anywhere; minimizing the ability of women to make their own reproductive decisions (and throwing in some mandatory physical violation, just for good measure); making sure that only sufficiently sanitized and morally relativistic versions of American history are taught in public schools; setting the stage for the return of various devastating communicable diseases (including polio) by attacking the very concept of mandatory vaccination; and trying to gin up xenophobic hysteria over heretofore practically non-existent voter fraud.
For Republicans in Concord, “going too far” is very much in the rear-view mirror.
To the Editor: Do your elected representatives care what you think? With maps currently proposed for NH’s House, Senate and Executive Council Districts, elected representatives won’t have to care. These maps keep districts safe for incumbents. No competition -- no need to care!