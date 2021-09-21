To the Editor: I had the opportunity to attend the public input session of the Special Committee on Redistricting on the 14th. Each and every speaker asked for a fair, nonpartisan and transparent process.
Among the speakers was David Andrews, an engineer and volunteer with the Map-a-Thon Citizen Mapping project, a group of over 200 Granite Staters that is drawing alternative fair voting maps for the state. This group has been able to demonstrate how, using proper fair mapping practices, the maps can be fair and competitive for all parties and all voters — and stop the partisan gerrymandering manipulation that has plagued our state the last two decades.
Using “communities of interest” — ties that bind communities together like school districts and shared services — the Map-a-Thon team shows it is possible to greatly reduce the need to break up communities in congressional, Executive Council and state Senate maps, and allow for more eligible towns to have their own state House districts. This can only be a good thing for the voters of New Hampshire.
I am proud of my community of Franklin’s city council for having signed (along with 73 other communities) a “New Hampshire Resolution for Fair, Nonpartisan Redistricting” last spring. Members of the Special Committee on Redistricting have heard the call of the voters in the NH Resolution, from the public in the hearing, and through many cards, letters, emails and calls. The voters have given them a roadmap to fair redistricting to follow.
To the Editor: Have you ever seen a dairy farmer protest the drinking of milk? No, that would be ridiculous. Have you ever seen a ski instructor protesting the wearing of gloves, no because that would be ridiculous. I was a witness to protesters working in healthcare protesting vaccinations …