To the Editor: Unintended consequences can result when failing to fully anticipate all applications. The latest is Title IX athletics clashing with transgender men competing in girls’ sporting events.
Athleticism is an issue. Many agree that men generally have physical advantages such as upper body strength. However, current legal conditions allow males identifying as females to compete against female athletes who likely, by nature, may lack these advantages.
This could even be taken to an extreme. Consider a scenario of using a former male athlete taking advantage of “gender shift or pendulum swing.” Feasibly, that person could compete against Title IX athletes in the morning then shift back to male and compete against male athletes in the afternoon. Taken to this extreme, it could be allowed but is unlikely especially if that person cannot capably compete with males.
Good intentions for promoting transgender issues is understandable, but are radically impacting both Title IX athletes’ equal opportunity and their morale. Having good intentions can also create havoc and suggests the need for expedient review and resolution.
To the Editor: Epping’s Warrant Article 5 to build a new water treatment plant addresses critical needs and now is the best time to do this project at the least cost to taxpayers.
To the Editor: As an environmental advocate since graduating college with an Environmental Science and Policy degree, I believe that opponents of Gov. Chris Sununu who claim he is not leading on climate change are not being truthful about his record. From my perspective, Gov. Sununu has take…
To the Editor: Recently there was another legislative hearing regarding HB 1316, a compromise to allow OHRVs back on the ice at the State Hoit Road Marsh Wildlife Management Area. The marsh is located within one square mile of undeveloped pubic land where hunting is permitted. The compromise…
To the Editor: The Atkinson Conservation Commission has unanimously voted to support the zoning amendment that is on this year’s town ballot — warrant article #2020-2 — which pertains to cluster development perimeter buffers and open space regulations. The proposed amendment strengthens the …
To the Editor: There was an op-ed published in the Union Leader this week. The title was “What Happened To Our Republican Party” and it was written with extreme anger in a vulgar, vindictive attack that deeply degraded and slandered President Donald Trump.
To the Editor: In my travels as a New Hampshire writer and storyteller, I’ve crossed paths with Andru Volinsky many times. I know him as a kind person, generous with his time and expertise. He will fight hard for a righteous cause. I’ve seen it. He’s fair minded, thoughtful, open to fresh id…
To the Editor: With the population of New Hampshire aging, the number of young people declining, and so many youth lost to opioids and suicides, liberal Republicans are pushing to remove advocacy for traditional marriage from the NHGOP platform to chase votes. Bad timing.
To the Editor: Amid the ongoing debate and gridlock in Washington, New Hampshire lawmakers are now considering game-changing legislation to provide real relief from the high costs of prescription drugs. Unlike anything going on in Washington, this effort has bipartisan support.
To the Editor: “Medicare for All” is not just an abstract political policy for me. It is a matter that is essential to my life and is something that is worth fighting for.
To the Editor: I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Election Day workers throughout the state of New Hampshire who gave tirelessly of their time.