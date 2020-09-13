Reelect Sen. Cavanaugh
To the Editor: I have been proud to have Senator Kevin Cavanaugh represent me in the State House because he has always been an advocate for working families like mine.
This spring and summer have been hard for all of New Hampshire’s working families, but I know that in Kevin Cavanaugh I have a state senator who has been there, who has lived the same experiences as my family, and who will use his position to advocate for people like me.
We need to re-elect legislators who have demonstrated their ability to show up and work hard on our behalf. Kevin introduced important legislation to expand access to job training programs, programs that my own children could one day utilize. He reached across party lines to lower the price of prescription drugs, and, as a member of the Governor’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force, has worked hard to enact common sense public health measures to keep us all safe from COVID-19.
On November 3, I will be proud to cast my vote for Senator Kevin Cavanaugh and I hope you will join me.
SARAH TANNER
Bow