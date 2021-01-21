To the Editor: 2020 was a good year for the New Hampshire Retirement System, perhaps too good.
Responsible for providing a secure retirement for thousands of classified state employees, this quasi-state agency is reporting a financial position of $9.1341 billion. With the economic ravages brought by COVID-19 this is significant, but it isn’t without question.
Under legislative oversight this state pension fund manages an actuarial modeled portfolio of stocks, bonds, futures contracts, real estate and the riskiest investment of them all: foreign currency exchange.
Now comes the good part.
The New Hampshire Retirement System is investing, and I think very dangerously, into foreign currencies like the Mexican peso, Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won. Foreign currencies are shark-infested waters and it doesn’t take a significant study of history to imagine possible outcomes of this, such as currency devaluation, asymmetric volatility and intentional manipulation, with New Hampshire state retirees losing millions of dollars.
STEVEN J. CONNOLLY
Bethlehem